Middle Brook. by gamelee
Photo 1177

Middle Brook.

A pleasant bike ride today, only ten miles just a little fresh air and exercise, and not a cloud in the sky. Very quiet too.
I live in a close of which there are ten properties, and without going into too much detail four of the properties have had visits from their family over the last few days. Two of them more than once. If this is a representation of how seriously people are taking the current situation. Lord help us!
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Lee

Pat Knowles ace
How infuriating Lee, you cause a rumpus if there is any virus in your close! I have had a bit of serious discussion with a close relative about the need for quarantine when returning from foreign parts....
Love this shot...fave....so good they are encouraging bike rides, my SIL.’s saviour!
March 27th, 2020  
