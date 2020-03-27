Middle Brook.

A pleasant bike ride today, only ten miles just a little fresh air and exercise, and not a cloud in the sky. Very quiet too.
I live in a close of which there are ten properties, and without going into too much detail four of the properties have had visits from their family over the last few days. Two of them more than once. If this is a representation of how seriously people are taking the current situation. Lord help us!
Love this shot...fave....so good they are encouraging bike rides, my SIL.’s saviour!