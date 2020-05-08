Previous
Avro Lancasters by gamelee
Photo 1202

Avro Lancasters

I took this photo in 2014 at Southport air show. The only two airworthy Lancasters in the world here flying side by side.
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Lee

@gamelee
Graeme Stevens ace
superb, excellent on black
May 8th, 2020  
