Skelgill Bank. by gamelee
Photo 1244

Skelgill Bank.

On the way to Catbells, Keswick. The Lake District National Park. Yesterdays photo has the same summit as this, seen from a different POV. It's the first one from the right.
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Lee

ace
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2020 is my 8th year here....
340% complete

Lynda McG ace
Nice - we are going to the lakes in a few weeks and said to hubby I want to do the Catbells walk. I'm told it's not too hard - but really I like flat terrain!
August 30th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
So very beautiful! Those trees look so lush in front of those big hills. FAV! May I pin it?
August 30th, 2020  
Cathy ace
Great leading line!
August 30th, 2020  
Louise ace
Great shot!
August 30th, 2020  
