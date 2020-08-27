Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1244
Skelgill Bank.
On the way to Catbells, Keswick. The Lake District National Park. Yesterdays photo has the same summit as this, seen from a different POV. It's the first one from the right.
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
4
1
Lee
ace
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2020 is my 8th year here....
1529
photos
247
followers
83
following
340% complete
1237
1238
1239
1240
1241
1242
1243
1244
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
27th August 2020 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lynda McG
ace
Nice - we are going to the lakes in a few weeks and said to hubby I want to do the Catbells walk. I'm told it's not too hard - but really I like flat terrain!
August 30th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
So very beautiful! Those trees look so lush in front of those big hills. FAV! May I pin it?
August 30th, 2020
Cathy
ace
Great leading line!
August 30th, 2020
Louise
ace
Great shot!
August 30th, 2020
365 Project
