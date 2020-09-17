Previous
Next
Stare down. by gamelee
Photo 1252

Stare down.

17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Lee

ace
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2020 is my 8th year here....
343% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazingly different from your usual comfort zone photos ! - unsure of what you have done here - but I like it !
September 17th, 2020  
Lee ace
@beryl Thank you Beryl. A neutral density filter is attached to the camera which increased the exposure time. press the shutter button then move the camera. The bright line here is the sun.
September 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise