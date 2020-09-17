Sign up
Photo 1252
Stare down.
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
Lee
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2020 is my 8th year here....
Tags
icm
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazingly different from your usual comfort zone photos ! - unsure of what you have done here - but I like it !
September 17th, 2020
Lee
ace
@beryl
Thank you Beryl. A neutral density filter is attached to the camera which increased the exposure time. press the shutter button then move the camera. The bright line here is the sun.
September 17th, 2020
