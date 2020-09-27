Sign up
Photo 1257
On a clear day.
The view from Pendle Hill, Lancashire.
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
1
0
Lee
ace
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2020 is my 8th year here....
1542
photos
248
followers
83
following
344% complete
View this month »
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
27th September 2020 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lancashire
,
pendle-hill
Babs
ace
Gorgeous view. Did you see any witches while you were up there?
September 28th, 2020
