A sky with the x factor. by gamelee
Photo 1258

A sky with the x factor.

Another shot from yesterdays walk to the top of Pendle hill from Sabden.
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

Lee

ace
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2020 is my 8th year here....
marlboromaam ace
Beautiful shot with that sun flare and those contrails! FAV! May I pin?
September 28th, 2020  
Lee ace
@marlboromaam Yes, Thank you.
September 28th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@gamelee Pinned - thank you very much. =)
September 28th, 2020  
