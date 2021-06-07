Previous
Blackbird. by gamelee
Photo 1345

Blackbird.

Easily recognisable in the garden, with his one leg.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Lee

ace
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2021 is my 9th year here....
368% complete

Lin ace
Love this closeup - Fav
June 7th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely close-up - great light in the eye . He posed nicely for you Lee ! fav
June 7th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Great closeup! Love the details in what he's standing on.
June 7th, 2021  
Linda Godwin
very nicely done, He is a survivor
June 7th, 2021  
sarah ace
Terrific shot and great catch light in the eye .... poor thing with only one leg
June 7th, 2021  
