Photo 1358
Very Pink
I've no idea what the name of this plant is, but it does produce lovely pink flowers.
26th July 2021
26th Jul 21
2
1
Lee
ace
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2021 is my 9th year here....
1643
photos
257
followers
91
following
1351
1352
1353
1354
1355
1356
1357
1358
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-G9
Taken
26th July 2021 3:33pm
Privacy
Public
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice shot , I know the plant ... but no idea of its name!!
July 26th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful flower and shade of pink!
July 26th, 2021
