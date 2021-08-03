Previous
Next
Heysham nuclear power station. by gamelee
Photo 1360

Heysham nuclear power station.

Taken just after sunset from Glasson dock, Lancaster.
In the foreground is the river Lune estuary, which is approximately three miles away from the power station.
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Lee

ace
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2021 is my 9th year here....
372% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fr1da
Wonderful colour contrasts here.
August 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise