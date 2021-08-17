Previous
Next
Male house sparrow feeds his young. by gamelee
Photo 1364

Male house sparrow feeds his young.

17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Lee

ace
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2021 is my 9th year here....
373% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Such a sweet and lovely capture!
August 17th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Perfect timing! Love the composition and the details.
August 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise