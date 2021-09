The old clobber

I was an avid watcher of the early 80 British TV program "the young ones". So this was my take for a fancy dress on the character from the series Vyvyan. I'm a little in the recovery stage tonight, 5 mins from home after a 32k bike ride a car driver cut in front and I had no where to go. I can't sing the praises for the helmet enough, for my head hit the black stuff very hard.

I'm okay, a few scuffs and scratches, but as you get older the recover takes a little longer.