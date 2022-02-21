Previous
Escape. by gamelee
Photo 1415

Escape.

A Ladybird using its shell to upright itself.
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Lee

@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2022 is my 10th year here....
Susie ace
Neat capture
February 21st, 2022  
Mags ace
Wow! Very cool shot!
February 21st, 2022  
