Photo 1430
Spitting boy.
Koblenz, Germany. Bronze statue of a boy, who every few minutes spits a jet of water hoping to catch out people passing by.
6th June 2022
6th Jun 22
Lee
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2022 is my 10th year here....
1423
1424
1425
1426
1427
1428
1429
1430
ILCE-7M3
6th June 2022 4:02pm
Tags
statue
,
bronze
,
germany
,
koblenz
,
schängel-fountain
