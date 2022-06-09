Previous
Next
A view from the top. by gamelee
Photo 1433

A view from the top.

The cathedral of Notre-Dame, Strasbourg, France.
330 very narrow steep steps to this viewpoint, and of course the same back down. A must to visit if you'r ever in the area.
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Lee

@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2022 is my 10th year here....
392% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise