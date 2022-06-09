Sign up
Photo 1433
A view from the top.
The cathedral of Notre-Dame, Strasbourg, France.
330 very narrow steep steps to this viewpoint, and of course the same back down. A must to visit if you'r ever in the area.
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
Lee
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2022 is my 10th year here....
1433
photos
237
followers
82
following
Tags
france
,
strasbourg
