Photo 1436
Frothy home.
Froghopper larvae are coated in a mass of froth.
This froth protects the larva from predators as it feeds on young leaves and shoots, The larva produces the froth by forcing air into a fluid exuded from its anus.
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
3
0
Lee
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2022 is my 10th year here....
1436
photos
237
followers
82
following
1429
1430
1431
1432
1433
1434
1435
1436
Babs
ace
Wow this is amazing, what a great shot, so interesting.
June 25th, 2022
Diana
ace
Absolutely amazing!
June 25th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great find - interesting info !!
June 25th, 2022
