Frothy home. by gamelee
Photo 1436

Froghopper larvae are coated in a mass of froth.
This froth protects the larva from predators as it feeds on young leaves and shoots, The larva produces the froth by forcing air into a fluid exuded from its anus.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Lee

@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2022 is my 10th year here....
Babs ace
Wow this is amazing, what a great shot, so interesting.
June 25th, 2022  
Diana ace
Absolutely amazing!
June 25th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great find - interesting info !!
June 25th, 2022  
