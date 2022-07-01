Sign up
Photo 1438
Bee on a Rosemary flower.
Front and back of the same bee on a rosemary flower.
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
1
1
Lee
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2022 is my 10th year here....
1438
photos
237
followers
83
following
393% complete
1431
1432
1433
1434
1435
1436
1437
1438
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
1st July 2022 1:06pm
Judith Johnson
Wow brillilant!
July 1st, 2022
