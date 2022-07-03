Previous
Cinnabar Moth. by gamelee
Photo 1439

Cinnabar Moth.

3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Lee

@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2022 is my 10th year here....
Margaret Brown ace
Absolutely wonderful focus and capture, fav
July 4th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Amazing detail and close-up
July 4th, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Instant fav!
July 4th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Not the prettiest is he !! -- super macro with great clarity and detail ! fav
July 4th, 2022  
