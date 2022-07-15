Previous
Male Stonechat. by gamelee
Male Stonechat.

A lovely peaceful walk over a local moor today, no sounds other than birds for the duration, about three hours.
Lots of Moreland birds, but trying to photograph one is easier said than done. 400mm lens, 800mm equivalent FF and still cropped.
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Lee

@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2022 is my 10th year here....
Mags ace
Such a lovely little bird and capture!
July 15th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
Aw that little bird is just a beauty! Lovely capture!
July 15th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Excellent capture
July 15th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A little beauty - so goo to be away from it all just nature ! A superb capture ! fav
July 15th, 2022  
