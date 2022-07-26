Previous
The Odd Couple. by gamelee
The Odd Couple.

Insects on the windscreen of my car.
26th July 2022 26th Jul 22

Lee

@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2022 is my 10th year here....
Judith Johnson
Amazing, looks like they're in water!
July 26th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Neat nature shot
July 26th, 2022  
tony gig
Great shot of nature...
July 26th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Neat shot and reflections!
July 26th, 2022  
Mags ace
One hell of a macro, Lee!
July 26th, 2022  
