Green Eyes. by gamelee
Photo 1447

Green Eyes.

Crane fly with bright green eyes. sometimes known as "mosquito hawks" "skeeter-eater", or "daddy longlegs".
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Lee

@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2022 is my 10th year here....
Mags ace
How marvelous!!!
September 12th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
Fabulous close up
September 12th, 2022  
