Photo 1447
Green Eyes.
Crane fly with bright green eyes. sometimes known as "mosquito hawks" "skeeter-eater", or "daddy longlegs".
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
Lee
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2022 is my 10th year here....
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
12th September 2022 1:59pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
daddy-long-legs
,
crane-fly
Mags
ace
How marvelous!!!
September 12th, 2022
Linda Godwin
Fabulous close up
September 12th, 2022
