Photo 1448
Spider monkey skull
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
3
3
Lee
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2022 is my 10th year here....
1448
photos
230
followers
82
following
396% complete
1441
1442
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
SwChappell
ace
Awesome capture and such an interesting skull, perfect for a b&w
September 24th, 2022
Mags
ace
Amazing shot. Love the black and white.
September 24th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great detail in b/w - (a bit early for Halloween!)
September 24th, 2022
