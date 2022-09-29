Previous
Turbine. by gamelee
Photo 1449

Turbine.

A pleasant sunny walk around Greenbooth and Naden reservoirs, Rochdale.

There are a number of wind turbines up on the moors here, they can be heard whirling away in the background. Clean energy, the future.
The water levels are still very low, as you can see.
29th September 2022

Lee

@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2022 is my 10th year here....


Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
Ohhh....loving that......there a large amount of windmills down here in Cornwall too.
October 1st, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture with those light rays.
October 1st, 2022  
Taffy ace
Instant fav! I love the composition and your choice of b&w
October 1st, 2022  
