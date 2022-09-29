Sign up
Photo 1449
Turbine.
A pleasant sunny walk around Greenbooth and Naden reservoirs, Rochdale.
There are a number of wind turbines up on the moors here, they can be heard whirling away in the background. Clean energy, the future.
The water levels are still very low, as you can see.
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
3
3
Tags
rochdale
,
windturbines
,
greenbooth
,
naden
Kitty Hawke
ace
Ohhh....loving that......there a large amount of windmills down here in Cornwall too.
October 1st, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture with those light rays.
October 1st, 2022
Taffy
ace
Instant fav! I love the composition and your choice of b&w
October 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
