Photo 1450
Fly agaric
Flourishing at this time of year.
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
Lee
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2022 is my 10th year here....
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
13th October 2022 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Erika
ace
Nice clear pic.
October 13th, 2022
George
ace
Oh excellent. I love this!
October 13th, 2022
Dawn
ace
A lovely clear pic
October 13th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Wow amazing focus!
October 13th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
hello stranger , what a beauty
October 13th, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot! Great details.
October 14th, 2022
