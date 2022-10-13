Previous
Fly agaric by gamelee
Photo 1450

Fly agaric

Flourishing at this time of year.
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Lee

@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2022 is my 10th year here....
397% complete

Photo Details

Erika ace
Nice clear pic.
October 13th, 2022  
George ace
Oh excellent. I love this!
October 13th, 2022  
Dawn ace
A lovely clear pic
October 13th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Wow amazing focus!
October 13th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
hello stranger , what a beauty
October 13th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful shot! Great details.
October 14th, 2022  
