Photo 1451
Ashley Hall Drawing Room.
Astley Hall is a country house in Chorley, Lancashire, uk. It dates back to early 1600.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
5
0
Lee
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2022 is my 10th year here....
1451
photos
230
followers
83
following
397% complete
View this month »
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
1451
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
19th October 2022 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such opulence, love the warmth of this room - such a stunning ceiling and beautiful embroidered wall hanging, all we need is those logs in the grate set alight!
October 19th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wow. Great view of this ornate space!
October 19th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Holy guaccamole! What an interior!!!!
October 19th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
That is a very sumptuous room….decadent almost! ….
October 19th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
What a grand room!
October 19th, 2022
