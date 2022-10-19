Previous
Ashley Hall Drawing Room. by gamelee
Ashley Hall Drawing Room.

Astley Hall is a country house in Chorley, Lancashire, uk. It dates back to early 1600.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Lee

@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2022 is my 10th year here....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such opulence, love the warmth of this room - such a stunning ceiling and beautiful embroidered wall hanging, all we need is those logs in the grate set alight!
October 19th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wow. Great view of this ornate space!
October 19th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Holy guaccamole! What an interior!!!!
October 19th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
That is a very sumptuous room….decadent almost! ….
October 19th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
What a grand room!
October 19th, 2022  
