Back to school
This is what it looks like for a first grader to go back to school in the fall 2020 during a pandemic.
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
Van
@gapandgain
6
1
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
3rd September 2020 9:02am
mess
school
supplies
learning
chaos
distance
sheri
I like this nice bright workspace.
September 4th, 2020
