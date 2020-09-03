Previous
Back to school by gapandgain
19 / 365

Back to school

This is what it looks like for a first grader to go back to school in the fall 2020 during a pandemic.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Van

@gapandgain
sheri
I like this nice bright workspace.
September 4th, 2020  
