Rocks
We were gifted this rock with a painting of Mt. Fuji on it shortly after our trip to Japan. We wanted to hike Mt.Fuji in the future but recently discovered we are afraid of heights and experience vertigo when we are exposed at high attitude. 🤣
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
11th September 2020 3:53pm
japan
,
rocks
,
mt
,
fuji
sheri
That is gorgeous!
September 12th, 2020
