Previous
Next
29 / 365
Faceless Portrait
When the air quality is unhealthy and you’re stuck inside with poor lighting. You work with what you have. 😅
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
2
1
Van
@gapandgain
29
photos
3
followers
3
following
7% complete
View this month »
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
13th September 2020 6:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
portrait
,
silhouette
,
kid
,
lowlight
sheri
Creative! I know that profile...
September 14th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Good idea. Well done.
September 14th, 2020
