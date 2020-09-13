Previous
Faceless Portrait by gapandgain
29 / 365

Faceless Portrait

When the air quality is unhealthy and you’re stuck inside with poor lighting. You work with what you have. 😅
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

Van

@gapandgain
7% complete

Photo Details

sheri
Creative! I know that profile...
September 14th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Good idea. Well done.
September 14th, 2020  
