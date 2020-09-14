Previous
Is Fall Coming?... by gapandgain
30 / 365

Is Fall Coming?...

Feels like fall is approaching.
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Van

@gapandgain
8% complete

sheri
Your view looks bright and cheerful. I miss bright green.
September 15th, 2020  
