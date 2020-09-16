Sign up
Macro
Today’s theme is macro. But it’s more like zoom and crop to me 🤦🏻♀️
This is one of the two grasshoppers that likes to hang out on our hydrangeas. They were babies when we first spotted them.
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
Van
@gapandgain
5
2
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
16th September 2020 9:50am
insect
garden
hydrangeas
grasshoppers
sheri
You mean they live there? So cool.
September 17th, 2020
Van
@sherimiya
Our commitment free pets. 🤣😅👍
September 17th, 2020
