Transportation by gapandgain
37 / 365

Transportation

Transporter transporting Toyota Tacoma trucks.
Now say that really fast five times. 🤣😂
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Van

@gapandgain
sheri
I like the contrast of the red and white.
September 22nd, 2020  
