Science Class
Science Class

This is our first grade science classroom. It’s away from a desk, chair, and most importantly a computer screen. This is where we learn about rocks, crabs, fish, butterflies, and ladybug.
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Van

@gapandgain
sheri
That's the way learning should be. It would be a shame to be inside on such a beautiful day.
September 23rd, 2020  
