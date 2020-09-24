Previous
Shadows by gapandgain
40 / 365

Shadows

This is our shadow as my youngest gave me a hug during our morning “recess” today.
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Van

@gapandgain
sheri
So sweet🥰
September 25th, 2020  
