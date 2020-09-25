Previous
Oops... by gapandgain
41 / 365

Oops...

So excited about the light during the golden hour that I forgot to slow down and line up my horizon. 🤦🏻‍♀️
Oops... apparently today’s theme is baby and not oops. 🤣😂
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Van

@gapandgain
11% complete

