41 / 365
Oops...
So excited about the light during the golden hour that I forgot to slow down and line up my horizon. 🤦🏻♀️
Oops... apparently today's theme is baby and not oops. 🤣😂
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
Van
@gapandgain
41
photos
5
followers
4
following
11% complete
View this month »
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
25th September 2020 5:29pm
Tags
sunset
,
golden
,
beach
,
plants
,
hour
