Childhood Memory
As a child I have never learned how to ride a bike. Hopefully one of these days, I will be able to join my kids on a bike ride instead of running after them. 😁
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
Van
@gapandgain
sheri
Your learning to ride a bike can be their childhood memory too!
September 28th, 2020
