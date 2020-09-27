Previous
Childhood Memory by gapandgain
Childhood Memory

As a child I have never learned how to ride a bike. Hopefully one of these days, I will be able to join my kids on a bike ride instead of running after them. 😁
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Van

@gapandgain
sheri
Your learning to ride a bike can be their childhood memory too!
September 28th, 2020  
