57 / 365
A Tattoo
Like a tattoo this milkweed plant will leave a permanent mark, but for future Monarchs.
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
1
0
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
11th October 2020 9:39am
Tags
nature
,
food
,
backlit
,
plants
,
seeds
,
butterflies
,
milkweed
,
monarchs
sheri
Love the focus here, and the way motion is suggested even though nothing is moving.
October 12th, 2020
