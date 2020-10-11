Previous
Next
A Tattoo by gapandgain
57 / 365

A Tattoo

Like a tattoo this milkweed plant will leave a permanent mark, but for future Monarchs.
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Van

@gapandgain
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

sheri
Love the focus here, and the way motion is suggested even though nothing is moving.
October 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise