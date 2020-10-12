Sign up
Leaf
A drop of dew running along the veins of a leaf.
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
1
0
Van
@gapandgain
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
12th October 2020 9:57am
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
leaf
,
macro
,
texture
sheri
You have so much detail especially in the fine lines near the right edge of the image. Looks stark and clean in black and white.
October 13th, 2020
