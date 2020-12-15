Sign up
122 / 365
Thriving
It amazing how a plant with pretty flowers like this is growing and thriving through the cracks of a sidewalk.
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
1
0
Van
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
plants
,
wild
sheri
Excellent macro shot. You've captured sharp details as well as shallow depth of field in the stamens of the flower. So pretty.
December 16th, 2020
