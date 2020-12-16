Previous
Your Mood by gapandgain
Your Mood

I’m bright and cheerful just like the colors on the flower because it’s only two more days until winter break. No more distance learning for two whole weeks!!!!🎉🥰
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Van

@gapandgain
