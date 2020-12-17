Previous
Next
Evening Run by gapandgain
124 / 365

Evening Run

Captured this quick snapshot of the evening sky with my phone on my evening run.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Van

@gapandgain
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

sheri
So pretty with the crescent moon and the shadows in the sand contrasting with the blue and yellow colors in the sky.
December 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise