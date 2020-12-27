Previous
Snow Hike by gapandgain
Snow Hike

We hiked for a mile up the mountain for the kids to sled and play in the snow. That extra effort gave us the entire forest to ourselves.
Ricksnap ace
Splendid wintry scene, looks like hard work though!
December 28th, 2020  
Van
@ricksnap Luckily we only help pulled the six old. Our two older ones are teenagers so they had to hike up the mountain by themselves. 😅
December 28th, 2020  
