Snow Hike
We hiked for a mile up the mountain for the kids to sled and play in the snow. That extra effort gave us the entire forest to ourselves.
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
Van
@gapandgain
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
26th December 2020 3:16pm
snow
portrait
mountain
family
winter
environment
forest
hike
storytelling
Ricksnap
ace
Splendid wintry scene, looks like hard work though!
December 28th, 2020
Van
@ricksnap
Luckily we only help pulled the six old. Our two older ones are teenagers so they had to hike up the mountain by themselves. 😅
December 28th, 2020
