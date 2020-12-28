Previous
Mt. Hood by gapandgain
135 / 365

Mt. Hood

View of Mt.Hood right before another storm. The window was narrow to capture this shot as the sun was peeking out after a prior snow storm (this shot was taken yesterday).
28th December 2020

Van

@gapandgain
Photo Details

