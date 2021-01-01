Previous
First Hike of 2021 by gapandgain
139 / 365

First Hike of 2021

Our family started the new year with a rough start by sharing two dozen donuts from Krispy Kreme between the five of us 😋🤣 But we ended the day by finishing a 5 mile hike in the snow to a frozen over lake.
Van

@gapandgain
