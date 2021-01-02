Sign up
Going Home
Leaving the winter playground of the Pacific Northwest and heading back home.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
Van
@gapandgain
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
2nd January 2021 12:21pm
Tags
window
,
trees
,
driving
,
rain
,
landscape
,
raindrops
