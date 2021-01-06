Previous
Ferry Terminal by gapandgain
144 / 365

Ferry Terminal

We spent the afternoon at a beach on the other side of the island today. This is a picture of the ferry terminal on the west side of town.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Van

@gapandgain
39% complete

Photo Details

