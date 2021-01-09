Previous
Egret by gapandgain
147 / 365

Egret

I think it’s deciding what it wants for lunch.
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

Van

@gapandgain
Kat
Well captured, the different textures in the water and light add great interest to the shot.
January 10th, 2021  
