Storm clouds
Admiring the storm clouds and a peek a boo rainbow on our bike ride home. Really hope a storm is coming since it’s been a pretty dry winter.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Tags
iphone
,
bridge
,
water
,
cloud
,
bike
,
ride
,
storm
,
rainbow
,
island
,
shot
Kat
Great leading line and those clouds look menacing hope you get some rain.
January 23rd, 2021
