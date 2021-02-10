Previous
Memories by gapandgain
179 / 365

Memories

These little flowers always brings back sweet memories. It reminds me of my daughter sitting on the soccer field as a second grader making daisy chains with her teammates. She is no longer 7 years old but instead getting ready for college this year.
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Van

@gapandgain
