Happy Lunar New Year by gapandgain
Happy Lunar New Year

Tomorrow is the first day of the Lunar New Year. And you can’t celebrate new year without a lucky red envelope. These are embossed with Happy New Year in Vietnamese.
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Van

@gapandgain
Kat
Perfect focus on the embossed words and dof on the framing.
February 12th, 2021  
