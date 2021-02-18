Sign up
187 / 365
Dandelion
A dandelion this perfect doesn’t last very long especially when a there’s a first grader standing close by.
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
Van
@gapandgain
188
photos
27
followers
28
following
51% complete
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
19th February 2021 3:59pm
Exif
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
dandelion
