190 / 365
Pink
Every time I see tulips it always remind me of Easter. Maybe it’s because the color palettes are similar to the plastic eggs that are used to hide the goodies in. Does anyone else feel the same way?
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
Van
@gapandgain
190
Views
3
3
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
19th February 2021 3:46pm
Public
flower
,
pink
,
tulip
